Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) price objective (down from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hiscox to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,372.33 ($18.05).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,011 ($13.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 59.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,396.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.01%.

In other news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

