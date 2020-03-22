Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 506.70 ($6.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 713.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 715.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,200 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.