Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Beazley to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 594.20 ($7.82).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 468.40 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 528.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 558.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,359.91). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

