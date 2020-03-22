Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON BOKU opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Boku has a 52-week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 million and a P/E ratio of -20.89.
About Boku
