Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 202.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Peabody Energy worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 41,436.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 219,200 shares during the period.

BTU stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $369.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

