Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $13,786,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $192.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.25.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.