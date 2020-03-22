Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James downgraded Paramount Resources to a sell rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.35.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.