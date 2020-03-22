Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,825,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 867,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $9,361,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

