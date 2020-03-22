Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ePlus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ePlus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,639 shares of company stock valued at $327,634. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. ePlus Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $686.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

