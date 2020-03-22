Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

MFNC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

