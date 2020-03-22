Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 790 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRMT opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRMT shares. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

