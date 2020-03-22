Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 67,873 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,873 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,413 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

