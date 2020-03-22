Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 489,152 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 489,152 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

