Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,156 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JACK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after buying an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 395,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,203 shares of company stock worth $2,638,291. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $23.57 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.