Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,351.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $48.77 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

