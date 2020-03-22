Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,197 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 395.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO opened at $36.28 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $684.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

