Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 141.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

NYSE:TCO opened at $43.24 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.