Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 904.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Consolidated Water worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay bought 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

