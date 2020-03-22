Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $260.76 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.87 and its 200 day moving average is $290.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

