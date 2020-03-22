Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,557 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

WTRG opened at $34.92 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

