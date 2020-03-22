Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 833 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMT opened at $15.75 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

