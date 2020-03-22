Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,609 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCVL opened at $16.53 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti cut their price target on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

