Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 666,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 286,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 88,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,155,985. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

