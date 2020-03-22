Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $266,000 in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRUS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. CLSA cut Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

KRUS opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

