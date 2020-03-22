Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $109.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

