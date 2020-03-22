Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,608 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Spok by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spok by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Spok by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Spok Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

In other Spok news, Director Brian Oreilly purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,614 shares of company stock worth $64,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

