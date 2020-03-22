Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

