Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 173.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. First Analysis cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,853,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 484 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $55,698.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,724 shares of company stock worth $5,022,030. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $110.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Splunk’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

