Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Accuray worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 310,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Accuray by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARAY stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.96.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

