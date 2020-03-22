Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.09, for a total transaction of $1,479,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,420.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $241.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

