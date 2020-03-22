Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

