Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,147 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 345,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.10. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.