Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,570 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 248,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANH opened at $1.32 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

