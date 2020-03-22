Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$38.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$17.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$13.83 and a one year high of C$34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,892 shares in the company, valued at C$2,801,436. Also, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,004,330.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.