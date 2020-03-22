PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.97. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $63.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

About PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.