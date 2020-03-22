PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research cut PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.