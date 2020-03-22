OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OZMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OZ Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OZ Minerals from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.90 target price on the stock.

Shares of OZMLF opened at $3.48 on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

