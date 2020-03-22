Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,596.17 ($21.00).

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 951 ($12.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,424.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,426.46.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

