Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OXIG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,596.17 ($21.00).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.58) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 951 ($12.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,424.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,426.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.38 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

