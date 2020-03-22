Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $917,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 154.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.77.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

