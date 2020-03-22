Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Garrett Motion by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. Garrett Motion Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $19.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. Garrett Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garrett Motion from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

