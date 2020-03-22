Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $1.21 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX opened at $11.74 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.