Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 32,104 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,104 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Exantas Capital worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 158,944 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166,441 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAN opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 223.49, a current ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Exantas Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lieber acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,419 shares of company stock worth $339,042. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

