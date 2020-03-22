Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 23,191 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.