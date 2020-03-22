Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 22,336 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,336 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $843.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on JBSS. ValuEngine downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

