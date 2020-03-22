Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 21,644 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,644 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 227,298 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus Inc has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

