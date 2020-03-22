Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 110,459 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,459 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

