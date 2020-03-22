Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,273 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Matrix Service worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

MTRX stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Matrix Service Co has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

