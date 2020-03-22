Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Navient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

NAVI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

