Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSBC. BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

